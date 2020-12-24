22 Travellers From UK Test COVID +VE

Amid coronavirus scare, atleast 22 travellers coming from the United Kingdom in the last few days have tested positive for coronavirus raising alarms across the country of a surfacing mutant virus supposedly to be more contagious.

UK has been the first country globally to detect the hybrid virus and the government has called for a total lockdown for an indefinite period of time.

According to an NDTV report, eleven people travelling from Britain to Delhi tested positive for the virus, followed by eight persons in Amritsar, two in Kolkata and one in Chennai.

“Samples of those who tested positive have been sent to specialised labs like the National Institute of Virology in Pune to determine if the infection is from the mutant coronavirus,” the report added.

Furthermore, Indian authorities are tracing every traveler from UK who has arrived here in the last four weeks. RT-PCR tests have been made mandatory for all the passengers.

Meanwhile, India has suspended all flights from the UK until December 31.