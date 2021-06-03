As many as 225 COVID-19 positive pregnant women delivered babies at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) in Tripura during the two waves of the fatal coronavirus, of which none of the newborns were found infected with the virus post-delivery.

A report published by PTI stated that during the first wave, as many as 198 COVID-19 infected women gave birth to babies, of which 60 were cesarean cases.

The figure stood at 27 during the second wave, said Dr Jayanta Ray, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of AGMC said to the news agency.

“At least 225 corona infected pregnant women delivered healthy babies and the newborn babies were not infected by the virus due to utmost care taken by the doctors and the healthcare staff. It was a big challenge to the doctors to bring smiles to the infected mothers”, said Dr Jayanta Ray.

“A pregnant mother needs the best care, which was quite a challenging task during the pandemic. But, our doctors and other healthcare staff did their best to ensure the safety of both the mothers and the newborns with the highest standard of hygiene,” he said.

“Shortage of skilled manpower and lack of infrastructures are common issues in any small state. But, the way the Paediatrics and Gynaecology section of the AGMC managed the situation and conducted successful deliveries, even in case of critical cases, has set an example,” he added.

Dr. Sanjib Debbarma, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, pointed out that the AGMC and GBP hospital was the only designated unit for the COVID-infected expectant mothers during the first wave.

Also Read: 100 Covid ICU Beds To Come Up In Assam Downtown Varsity