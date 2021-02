A total of 229 students including four staffers of a public school hostel in Maharashtra’s Washim district have tested coronavirus positive on Thursday. The area has been declared a containment zone.

Altogether 327 students from various districts in Vidarbha region reside at the hostel of the Bhavna Public School.

Twenty one students tested positive in the first few days after which RT-PCR tests of all the 327 students were conducted.