The Assam Valley School in Balipara, Tezpur has turned into a COVID-19 hotspot as 23 staff has tested positive for the virus.

After a person tested positive for COVID-19, the school authority has arranged a Rapid Antigen Test for the staff in which 23 others have been detected with the virus.

The health department had declared the school as containment zone after the staff tested positive.

However, the school remains closed for the students amid the coronavirus pandemic.