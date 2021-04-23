Top StoriesRegional

2,384 New COVID Cases In Assam, 10 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam on Friday reported 2,384 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the active cases tally to 12,595.

Also, ten coronavirus related deaths were recorded today.

The new cases were detected out of 72,405 conducted in the last 24 hours, of which Kamrup Metro recorded 883 cases, Kamrup Rural at 159, Dibrugarh at 154 and Nagaon at 100. Today’s cases positivity rate was 3.29 per cent.

Meanwhile, 348 patients were discharged today. With a recovery rate of 93.53 per cent, the state has 2,18,339 recoveries.

The deaths have been reported from Kamrup Metro (5), Kokrajhar (2), Dibrugarh (1), Hojai (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup Rural (1) and Udalguri (1). The total fatalities in the state touched 1,172.

The state’s overall caseload now stood at 2,33,453.

