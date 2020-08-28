EnvironmentNationalTop Stories

24% Excess Rain Recorded in August, Highest Since 1983

By Pratidin Bureau
9

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weekly weather update stated that this August recorded the highest rain 24% excess for the first time since 1983 when 24% excess rain was recorded. It was in 1926 when 33% of excess rain was recorded in August.

According to IMD, several parts of India, particularly central and some parts of western India including Gujarat and Rajasthan, recorded excess rain during the first three weeks of August. The week ending August 12 saw 13% excess, the week ending August 19 saw 42% excess, and the week ending August 26 saw 41% excess rain.

IMD, in its weekly weather update Friday, said there will be above average rain at least until September 3. Rainfall could reduce thereafter as no low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal until around September 10. Five low pressure areas have already formed in August, bringing extensive and heavy rain to east, central and west India. Low pressure areas are the main rain bearing systems during the monsoon. In the week ending August 26, for example, Hairamgarh in central India recorded 23 cm; Jodia in Gujarat recorded 34 cm; Bhungra in Rajasthan recorded 36 cm, all in the extremely heavy rain category (over 20 cm).

Related News

Arunachal Registers 78 New Cases of COVID-19

Mizoram: Assam Rifles Seize 10K methamphetamine tablets

Donald Trump Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination

Golaghat: Another person succumbs to COVID-19

There is a well-marked low-pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and the adjoining east Madhya Pradesh. It is very likely to move west-north-westwards across north Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh during the next two days and weaken gradually, IMD said in its Friday morning bulletin.

Overall monsoon rain is 8% excess with 23% excess rain over the south peninsula; 16% excess over central India; 12% deficient over northwest India and 4% excess over east and northeast India.

You might also like
Top Stories

BJP pins on Panchyat Poll against Citizenship Bill

National

BJP-Shiv Sena Will Register Record-Breaking Victory: Gadkari

National

Lockdown: Assam Pilgrims Stranded at Mumbai

National

When will rapes, sexual assault of women in shelter homes stop, asks SC

Top Stories

Rituparna Pegu Murder: APCC Demands Fast Track Court

Regional

Black Box of AN-32 Recovered

Comments
Loading...