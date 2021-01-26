24-Hour Chakka Bandh on Jan 27 Withdrawn

The Assam Motor Transport Associations have withdrawn the 24-hour Chakka Bandh scheduled on January 27. The bandh was called by the joint associations of Motor Workers’ Organization.

The motor workers’ association will sit on a discussion with the concerned department on Wednesday.

The association informed that they will call for the bandh again if they won’t get any fruitful result from the meeting.

The private associations’ have called for a 24-hour Chakka Bandh earlier on January 27 followed by 48 hours Bandh on February 12 and 13 during the Assam Assembly session. The associations’ have called for another 72 hours bandh from February 25 to February 27.