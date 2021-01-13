24-Hour Chakka Bandh on Jan 27

The Assam Motor Workers’ Association has called for a 24-hour Chakka Bandh on January 27 in protest against the anti-labour policy of the government.

Addressing the media persons, Biren Sarma said that the chakka bandh has been called to meet various demands. The association demanded to withdraw the ban on the vehicles plying to interstate.

Moreover, the association also demanded to stop harassing the drivers by installing speed governor, air bag, camera etc in the vehicles plying to other states.

It has also been demanded that the commission taken by the Ola-Uber authorities up to 26-30 percent should be decreased to 10 percent.

The association further informed that they will also stage a protest in the second phase by calling for a 48-hour chakka bandh during the Assam assembly session. The third and fourth phase of the protest will also be followed by 72 hours chakka bandh if the demands have not been fulfilled by the government.