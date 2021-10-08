24 Myanmar Nationals Held With Fake Aadhar Cards In Manipur

By Pratidin Bureau on October 8, 2021

24 Myanmar nationals were apprehended by troopers of Assam Rifles for traveling with fake Aadhaar cards along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

As per reports, the Myanmar nationals include 14 women and three minors. They were apprehended at the Army checkpoint in Khudengthabi.

While nine of them are Myanmar’s Mungswa, Khutan village, 15 are from Myanmar’s Butalen and Toyero villages.

All of them were accompanied by a Mizoram man identified as Bulim Champhai.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Moreh police station in Manipur, and all the detainees have been arrested under the Foreigners Act.

Fake aadhar cardsManipurMyanmar nationals
