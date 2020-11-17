242 New COVID Cases In Assam, 2 Deaths

Assam registered 242 new cases of coronavirus out of 24637 tests conducted on Tuesday, informed health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meanwhile, 357 patients were discharged today taking the number of recoveries to 206398. The recovery rate has increased to 97.96%.

Two people succumbed to the virus today, taking the death toll to 966. They were identified as Late Lilima Dutta (65) of Tinsukia and Late Chitra Ranjan Sarkar (77) of Goalpara.

The active caseload has further reduced to 3329.

The total caseload of the state is 210696.