2,433 New COVID Cases In Assam, Positivity Rate At 2.43 %

By Pratidin Bureau
The state of Assam on Tuesday reported 2,433 fresh cases of coronavirus out of 1,00262 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload stands at 22,897.

Meanwhile, today’s positivity rate is 2.43 per cent.

34 Covid-related fatalities have been recorded today, while, 1,745 recovered patients were discharged.

The districts with the highest caseload are Golaghat (270), Jorhat (246), Sonipur (229), Kamrup Metro (203).

The district wise deaths today have been registered from Golaghat (4), Kamrup (R) (4), Tinsukia (4), Dibrugarh (3), Sivasagar (3), Jorhat (2), Kamrup (M) (2), Karimganj (2), Lakhimpur (2). Whereas, Barpeta, Bongaingaon, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Kokrajhar, Morigaon, Nalbari and Sonitpur has registered 1 death.

The total deaths of the state has touched 4,717 with a death rate of 0.90 per cent, whereas, the cumulative tally of cases recuperated from the deadly contagion has surged to 4,93,306 with a recovery rate of 94.45 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state now stood at 5,22,267.

Also Read: CM Sarma Inaugurates New 200 Bedded Covid ICU Hospital At GMCH
