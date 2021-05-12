Top StoriesNational

25 Covid Patients Flee Care Centre In Tripura

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
44

As many as 25 Covid patients escaped from a temporary care centre in Tripura’s Ambassa, of which seven patients were nabbed by the police in a railway station.

All the patients, who fled the Covid care centre at Panchayat Raj Training Institute (PRTI) on Monday night, are migrant workers who came from other states, said Himadri Sarkar to PTI, the officer-in-charge of the Ambassa police station.

Also Read: Plying Of Private Vehicles Restricted In Kamrup Metro
Related News

Assam Gets 1.8 Lakh More Doses Of Covid Vaccines

Plying Of Private Vehicles Restricted In Kamrup Metro

Assam Govt To Preserve Homen Borgohain’s Creations &…

Meghalaya: COVID Vaccination For 18-44 To Begin From May 14

“We have informed all the police stations about the incident and alerted the railway authorities since they came here from other states. We have initiated a search operation to trace them,” he said to the news agency.

The police officials now suspect that the rest 18 patients might have boarded a train and left the state.

Last month, in a similar incident, at least 31 Covid patients fled from a Covid centre in the Arundhatinagar area of Agartala. They had come from other states to appear for an interview for recruitment in Tripura State Rifles (TSR). As per the report, they are yet to be traced, officials said.

The Tripura government has now made it mandatory for anyone entering the state to carry a Covid-negative report. In non-issuance of the report, they will have to undergo a rapid antigen test.

Also Read: 31 COVID +Ve Patients Flee Care Centre In Tripura
You might also like
Regional

Elephant Mowed Down By Train In Lumding

Regional

CM Sonowal assures an illegal foreigner-free Assam

World

Over 40 killed, 100 injured in Kabul blast

Business

India and South Korea signs trade agreement to boost bilateral relations

Top Stories

Guwahati’s Kalakshetra To Reopen On Nov 9

Regional

APW files FIR against Hajela with CBI

Comments
Loading...