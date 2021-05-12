As many as 25 Covid patients escaped from a temporary care centre in Tripura’s Ambassa, of which seven patients were nabbed by the police in a railway station.

All the patients, who fled the Covid care centre at Panchayat Raj Training Institute (PRTI) on Monday night, are migrant workers who came from other states, said Himadri Sarkar to PTI, the officer-in-charge of the Ambassa police station.

“We have informed all the police stations about the incident and alerted the railway authorities since they came here from other states. We have initiated a search operation to trace them,” he said to the news agency.

The police officials now suspect that the rest 18 patients might have boarded a train and left the state.

Last month, in a similar incident, at least 31 Covid patients fled from a Covid centre in the Arundhatinagar area of Agartala. They had come from other states to appear for an interview for recruitment in Tripura State Rifles (TSR). As per the report, they are yet to be traced, officials said.

The Tripura government has now made it mandatory for anyone entering the state to carry a Covid-negative report. In non-issuance of the report, they will have to undergo a rapid antigen test.