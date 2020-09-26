25 Killed In Ukraine Military Plane Crash

The death tally of the Ukrainian air force plane crash near Kharkiv in the eastern part of the country has risen to 25.

“As for the moment, according to the preliminary information, 25 people have died, two injured in critical condition have been delivered to medical facilities, the search for others is underway,” the office of the country’s prosecutor general said in an official communication.

The aircraft was carrying 28 passengers including 21 military cadets and seven crew members.

An ANI reported citing an international news outlet stated the crash occurred due to an engine failure.