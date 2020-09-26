Top StoriesWorld

25 Killed In Ukraine Military Plane Crash

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
68

The death tally of the Ukrainian air force plane crash near Kharkiv in the eastern part of the country has risen to 25.

“As for the moment, according to the preliminary information, 25 people have died, two injured in critical condition have been delivered to medical facilities, the search for others is underway,” the office of the country’s prosecutor general said in an official communication.

The aircraft was carrying 28 passengers including 21 military cadets and seven crew members.

Related News

Kamrup: 2 Elephants Found Dead

‘India Feels Absence Of A PM With Manmohan Singh’s…

Srimanta Sankardeva Recalled On Birth Anniversary

Nagaland, Assam CS Discuss Border Issues

An ANI reported citing an international news outlet stated the crash occurred due to an engine failure.

You might also like
Top Stories

Malaika Arora Tests Covid +ve

Top Stories

Rajnath gives away Best Tableaux award to Assam

Technology

Google to set strict political ad rules ahead EU elections

National

Pakistan calls for peace with India

Entertainment

Brahmastra releases its logo at Kumbh Mela

Top Stories

COVID-19 India: Recovery Rate Crosses 75%

Comments
Loading...