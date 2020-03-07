250 employees at Radisson Blu examined for COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Over 250 employees at the Radisson Blu Hotel Guwahati went through check-up by GMC officials on Saturday.

As per reports, during the check-up everyone’s body temperature found normal and there is no suspect established.

However, all 24 employees were in direct or indirect contact with the guest stayed on 1st March 2020. As per the directions received from the government medical authorities and the government agencies, the employees will be in isolation and under observation for another one or two weeks.

“We along with medical and government authorities are closely monitoring all aspects as per laid guidelines and we must not panic”, said an official of Radisson Blu Hotel, Guwahati.

