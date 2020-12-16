Top StoriesRegionalWorld

252 Jews From Manipur, Mizoram Immigrate To Israel

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Times Of Israel
107

252 Jews from Bnei Menashe community from Manipur and Mizoram on Tuesday immigrated to Israel.

Israeli government approved the immigration of 50 families, 24 singles, four infants, and 19 persons over the age of 62 in October, as per a PTI report.

“Some 90 per cent of them have completed their aliyah (immigration) permit process and soon all of them will be taken to a Shavei Israel absorption centre in the Nordiya moshav close to Netanya,” a Bnei Menashe community member present at the airport told PTI.

“Shavei Israel is a non-profit organisation which has led the movement to bring back Jews looking to immigrate to Israel,” the report said.

“They will complete their quarantine period at the moshav (an agricultural commune) and spend some three months there going through the formal absorption process, including learning Hebrew. Following that they are likely to be settled in the north in the Nazareth Illit area”, he said.

Since 2003, 2,437 persons of the Bnei Menashe community have immigrated to Israel from both the northeastern states.

