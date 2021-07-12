2,575 New COVID Cases In Assam, 37 Deaths

Assam on Monday registered 2,575 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the active caseload of the state to 19,594, while, 37 deaths were reported and 2,916 cured patients were discharged.

The positivity rate is 1.53 per cent today.

The overall tally of the state has touched 5,36,238.

The new cases were detected out of 1,68,361 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, of which the districts with the highest caseload are Golaghat (268), Kamrup Metro (217), Jorhat (196), Lakhimpur (172).

The death tally of the state has surged to 4,865 with a death rate of 0.91 per cent.

The districts that reported the 37 deaths today are: Baksa (5), Sonitpur (5), Karbi Anglong (4), Lakhimpur (4), Dibrugarh (3), Nagaon (3), Kamrup Metro (2), Sivasagar (2), Barpeta (1), Charaideo (1), Darrang (1), Golaghat (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Nalbari (1), Tinsukia (1) and Udalguri (1).

The total recoveries of the state stood at 5,10,432 with a recovery rate of 95.19 per cent.

Also Read: 7 Inmates Escape From Pasighat Jail By Throwing Chilli Powder At Guards