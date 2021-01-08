26/11 Mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi Jailed For 15 Years

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has sentenced 26/11 mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi to 15 years of imprisonment in a terror funding case on Friday.

Lakhvi, who is a UN proscribed terrorist, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province on Saturday. He was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case.

“The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore convicted Lakhvi for commission of offences of terrorism financing in a case registered by the CTD for 15 years under different section of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997,” a court official told PTI after the hearing.

Lakvhi was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment each on three counts with a fine of PKR 100,000 each on three counts.

“In default of payment of fine, he will have to undergo an imprisonment of six months each on three counts. He has been sent to prison to serve the sentences,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Lakhvi pleaded he was “falsely implicated” in the case.