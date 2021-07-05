2,640 New COVID Cases In Assam, Positivity Rate At 2.27 %

The state of Assam on Monday reported 2,640 fresh cases of coronavirus out of 1,16,542 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload stands at 22,243.

Meanwhile, today’s positivity rate is 2.27 per cent.

31 Covid-related fatalities have been recorded today, while, 2,521 recovered patients were discharged.

The districts with the highest caseload are Golaghat (333), Sonipur (233), Kamrup Metro (197), Jorhat (151).

The district wise deaths today have been registered from Dibrugarh (5), Golaghat (4), Jorhat (3), Sonitpur (3), Cachar (2), Dhubri (2), Hailakandi (2), Hojai (2), Charaideo (1), Chirang (1), Karimganj (1), Kokrajhar (1), Morigaon (1), Nalbari (1), Sivasagar (1) and Tinsukia (1).

The total deaths of the state has touched 4, 683 with a death rate of 0.90 per cent, whereas, the cumulative tally of cases recuperated from the deadly contagion has surged to 4,91,561 with a recovery rate of 94.56 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state now stood at 5,19,834.

