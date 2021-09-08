27 APDCL Employees Suspended Over Medical Reimbursement Scam

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Medical Certificate Scam
Representative Image

27 employees have been suspended in corruption charges by the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) on Wednesday because of their alleged involvement in the medical certificate scam that GMCH filed an FIR on.

The employees were found out to be involved in a medical scam where they use to fake medical bills, alleged GMCH on Sunday, September 5.

Corruption issue has been raised against the employees by the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Authorities against the APDCL officials along with officials from finance and primary education.

Since 2017, around Rs, 1.94 crores have been taken out by the employees in the name of medical bills, stated a local media report.

Three separate FIRs have been filed by the GMCH officials at the Bhangagarh Police Station against officials of APDCL, education, and finance departments.

The police are further investigating the matter.

Also Read: Dhubri: 2 More Officials Arrested In Govt Fund Scam

