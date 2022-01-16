2,709 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Assam, Positivity Rate At 8.99 %

Assam on Sunday logged 2,709 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 19,258. The positivity rate now stands at 8.99 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 1,223 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while five deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 30,146 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (912), Jorhat (257), Dibrugarh (180), and Cachar (159).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,46,735 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,19,924. The recovery rate stood at 95.85 percent.

The total deaths went up to 6,206 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.96 percent.