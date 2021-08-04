NationalTop Stories

2,767 Paramilitary Forces’ Personnel Dead In 6 Years: MoS Home Affairs

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

2,767 paramilitary forces have been dead in the last six years for numerous reasons, informed Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the data from Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles (AR), 680 personnel of the paramilitary forces have died by suicide, 1764 personnel succumbed to accidents, and 323 were killed in encounters.

Replying to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sushil Kumar Modi, Ministry of Home Affairs made the declaration, “Whether it is a fact that more than 700 personnel of paramilitary forces have committed suicide during the last six years”.

Rai in a written reply to Rajya Sabha said the domestic problems, illness, and financial problems could be contributory factors among others behind the suicides.

He further said this issue was reviewed by the govt from time to time consultation with professional agencies.

“While the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) conducted a study in 2004 into the factors causing stress, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad did a similar study in 2012 for BSF and CRPF,” he added.

Also Read: Lovlina Borgohain Dedicates Her Medal to The Nation

