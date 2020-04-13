28 COVID-19 patients recovering in Assam: Himanta

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that out of the active 29 Coronavirus cases on the State, 28 patients are getting well. Addressing the media in Guwahati the Minister also informed that the patients who are recovering will be released within a few days after necessary tests.

“Twenty-eight COVID-19 patients in Assam are recovering. Only the first patient who is also suffering from cancer has some complications,” said Minister Sarma.

It may be mentioned here that out the total 30 COVID-19 patients in the State, one died on April 10. There are 29 active cases in the State as of now.