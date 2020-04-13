28 COVID-19 patients recovering in Assam: Himanta

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
28 COVID-19 patients recovering in Assam: Himanta
452

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that out of the active 29 Coronavirus cases on the State, 28 patients are getting well. Addressing the media in Guwahati the Minister also informed that the patients who are recovering will be released within a few days after necessary tests.

“Twenty-eight COVID-19 patients in Assam are recovering. Only the first patient who is also suffering from cancer has some complications,” said Minister Sarma.

It may be mentioned here that out the total 30 COVID-19 patients in the State, one died on April 10. There are 29 active cases in the State as of now.

Continue Reading
You might also like
World

Gandhi remembered across the world

National

BREAKING | Blast At Jammu Bus Stand, around 18 injured

National

Two sentenced to life imprisonment in 2002 Godhra Sabarmati Express case

National

J&K Reorganisation Bill to be tabled in LS today

Regional

Man Falls Off Boat at Demowmukh

Regional

Family of Gyanendra Rajkhuwa lodges FIR against DSP

Comments
Loading...