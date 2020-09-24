28 Punjab Trains Cancelled For Farmer Protests

In view of the ongoing farmer protests in Punjab, the Indian Railways cancelled 28 passenger trains (14 pairs) starting from Thursday to Saturday.

Different farmer outfits and parties have started to stage a three-day rail roko protest against the passing of farm bills and have given a call for complete ‘Punjab bandh’ as a mark of protest on September 25.

According to an Economic Times report, the Amrtisar-Haridwar train are cancelled from 25-26 September, while, New Delhi-Jammu Tawi Express have been cancelled from 24-26 September.

Also, the Hazur Saheb Nanded-Amritsar train will not run till Amritsar and end its journey in Old Delhi. Train number 02716 will run from Old Delhi instead of Amritsar on September 25-26, it said

The Dhanbad-Ferozepur Cantonment train will end at Ambala Cantt instead of running till Ferozepur Cantonment. Train number 03308 will run from Ambala Cantt from September 24-26 instead of Ferozepur Cantt.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Central-Amritsar train arriving on September 24 will come to Ludhiana and will end its journey at Ambala from September 25-26. Train number 02904 will run from Ambala from September 24-26 instead of Amritsar, the report added.