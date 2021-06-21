2,805 New COVID Cases In Assam, Positivity Rate Dips Below 2 %

AssamCovid 19Health
By Pratidin Bureau
covid
REPRESENTATIONAL

Assam on Monday registered 2,805 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active tally of the state to 31,278.

The positivity rate has dipped below 2 per cent today to 1.64%.

Further, 35 deaths have been reported today, while, 3,699 cured patients were discharged.

The overall caseload of the state has touched 4,85,310.

Out of 1,70,856 tests conducted, the districts with the highest cases are Golaghat (306), Dibrugarh (217), Sonitpur (165), Kamrup Metro (158).

Meanwhile the death count of the state has surged to 4,243 with a death rate of 0.87 per cent.

The district wise deaths are:  Tinsukia (6), Kamrup Metro (4), Cachar (3), Dibrugarh (3), Nagaon (3), Dhubri (2), Goalpara (2), Hojai (2), Morigaon (2), Barpeta (1), Biswanath (1), Golaghat (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Karbi Anglong (1), Karimganj (1), Nalbari (1), Sivasagar (1).

Moreover, the recovery rate has increased to 92.40 per cent with total recoveries of 4,48,442.

Also Read: COVID-19: Assam Govt Issues Revised SOPs
