28,304 Teachers To Be Appointed Soon: Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
The State government’s Education Department has decided to appoint 28,304 teachers soon. This was stated by Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Currently, there are 5,799 vacancies in lower primary schools, 4,292 vacancies in upper primary schools, 14,243 vacancies in secondary schools, and 1,257 vacancies in higher secondary schools.

Sarma said that out of the 10,091 vacant posts of teachers, names for 9,882 posts have already been selected and the preliminary list has been published through the official website after the publication of the advertisement.  “Other vacant posts would be filled in the next phase” he added.

On the other hand, the minister said that arrangements would be made soon to fill the 5,746 undergraduate teaching posts in secondary education.

Sarma also added that all arrangements have been made to conduct the TET examination in the month of January to fill the post of postgraduate teacher.

