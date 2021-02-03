29,700 Teachers To Get Appointment on Feb 5: Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
The Assam Government will appoint 29,700 teachers on February 5. This appointment process will be the largest ever appointment in the state, announced State Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the minister said that the appointment will be given in a new process. “1698 primary schools will be provincialized in which 3309 teachers will be benefited. 2107 M.E schools will also be provincialized in the process in which 6586 teachers will be benefitted in this provincialization process,” the minister informed.

He further stated that the teachers who don’t have professional qualification, their posts will be provincialized as tutors. “264 High Schools will be provincialized in which 2269 teachers will be benefitted while 4 Higher Secondary schools will be provincialized through which 31 teachers’ posts will be provincialized,” the minister added.

Other than the high and higher secondary schools, 152 junior colleges will be provincialized in which 2306 teachers and employees’ will be benefitted while 33 colleges will be provincialized, said the minister.

Sarma further stated that another list will be prepared for the schools which have been left out and the list will include 16484 teachers.

In the new appointment process, 66 teachers will be appointed in 2139 upper primary schools and 2395 TET teachers will also be appointed.

