299 from Assam Participates In Delhi’s Jamat: Pijush

Reacting on the Delhi’s Nizamuddin incident, Minister of Health for State, Pijush Hazarika said that 299 people of Assam have participated in the Jamat.

Briefing the media, 28 people from Nagaon went to Delhi to participate in the Jamat. He said that according to reports, the people who went to Delhi have not yet returned and that if anyone has returned, they should inform the health center.

The minister also urged the neighbours of those people to inform the administration if they receive any clue of returning the people from Delhi.

The minister also urged that they should not hide and voluntarily come for the screening test.

Hazarika also informed that 53 people from Morigaon have participated in the event.

Meanwhile, Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also appealed to the people who attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi to voluntarily come for screening test if they returned from Delhi.

The Minister in a Tweet said, ” If there is anyone from Assam who attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, please IMMEDIATELY report voluntarily to the nearest government hospital or by calling Helpline no # 104. Please treat this as very important.”