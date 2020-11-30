2nd Autobiography Of Dalai Lama Translated To Assamese

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Monday said Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s 2nd autobiography, Freedon in Exile’, has been translated to Assamese by eminent writer and Padma Shri recipient Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi.

The Assamese version of the book, which is titled ‘Prabasat Mukta’, has been published by Bhaskar Dutta Baruah.

‘Freedom in Exile’ was first published in 1991 in the US. Dalai Lama explained that this book was written simply to oppose China’s narratives about the history of Tibet and the title of the book is the connotation for freedom His Holiness and his fellow Tibetans received from India.

The autobiography gives a detailed account of his birth, his selection as the highest spiritual leader of Tibet, the crashing of Tibet-China relations, and his subsequent exiled life in India.

In the book, the Dalai Lama has candidly shared about his relationship with the Indian government, including his relationships with Indian leaders like Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi while detailing the latter’s support towards the Tibetan diaspora and the struggle they faced in the beginning.

The book is available online on Amazon. The translation done by Thongchi will enable the Assamese readers to understand the tragedy of Tibet better and in addition the significance of the non-violent and peaceful struggle of the Tibetan people for freedom and dignity.