2nd Biju Phukan Award To be Held on Dec 21

The second edition of the prestigious Biju Phukan Recognition Award 2020 will be conferred to senior journalist Prasanta Rajguru, Nurul Islam Laskar, Shiladitya Chetia, Agradeep Baruah, Ravi Sharma, Vidya Rao, Monjul Baruah, Siddhartha Sharma, Pranamika Bhuyan, A Rahim Zibran, Bhaskar Tamuly, Deepak Kayal, Barsha Rani Bisoya, Navanita Sharma, Jatin Bora, Nayan Pratim Kumar, Dr. Anindita P Das.

The award will also be conferred to Asomiya Pratidin, Pratidin group, Deepsikha Foundation, Akshar Foundation, Rang, Beharbari Outpost, Ratnakar movie.

The award ceremony will take place at Hotel Gateway Grandeur in Guwahati on December 21 from 4pm onwards. The award is organized by the Royal Group in consultation with the actor’s family.

The awards acknowledge and recognize personalities and institutions of various sectors for their outstanding contribution in their respective discipline and towards society, from both the entertainment and non-entertainment backgrounds like healthcare, mass media, and others.