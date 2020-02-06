2nd Case of Burhidihing River Burning Reported Today

A massive fire broke out at Burhidihing River at Duliajan. Locals suspected that miscreants burnt the crude oil for which the fire spreads to the river.

The incident has been reported to the OIL authorities but no officials reached the spot till the filing of the news.

Chaos erupts amongst the locals of Burhidihing and the fire also becomes a threat to biodiversity.

It may be mentioned that on January 28, a crude oil burning took place at the Central Tank Farm (CTF) located at OIL’s field headquarters in Duliajan. After the fire broke out, there was a sudden closure of remote operated shut off valves and motor operator valves of inlets and outlets of all the crude oil storage tanks.