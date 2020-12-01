Top StoriesNational

2nd Cyclone To Hit Tamil Nadu In Same Week

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
63

A cyclone is likely to hit the southern coastal state of Tamil Nadu on December 4, the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

In case of its landfall, it would be recorded as the second cyclone in a week.

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm by late Tuesday night, the IMD said.

Related News

CM Sonowal Inaugurates 1st Phase Of Water Supply Project

Cachar: 1 Killed, 5 Injured In Road Mishap

PM Modi, Amit Shah greets BSF on its raising day

Assam: CM Sonowal Launches Orunodoi Scheme

“It is very likely to cross the Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee during the evening or night of December 2 as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 75-85 kilometres per hour gusting to 95 mph”, the IMD’s Cyclone Warning Division said to PTI.

“It is very likely to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on 3rd December morning. It would then move nearly west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban around early morning of 4th December”, it said.

You might also like
National

India Crosses 55lakh Marks of COVID-19 Cases

Regional

Himanta Biswa Unveils PRANAM Commission

Health

India has Highest Burden of Cervical Cancer: Report

Top Stories

Labourers volunteer to help tea company fight off lockdown

Top Stories

AGP Organizes Bike Rally In Dhemaji

Sports

Jamshedpur FC hold NorthEast United in a scoreless battle

Comments
Loading...