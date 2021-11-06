NationalTop Stories

2nd Fire Break Out In Maharashtra Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Photo Courtesy: Mint

A fire broke out at Hansa Heritage building in Mumbai’s Kandivali on Saturday where a total of seven fire engines has been pressed into service to douse the flames, reported ANI.

So far, no casualty has been reported, and currently, seven fire engines are present at the spot for fire fighting operations. 

Earlier today, a fire broke out in Ahmednagar District Hospital in Maharashtra. With this, 2 fire incidents took place in the state today.

Related News

Delhi’s Air Quality Remains ‘Severe’

Bokakhat: 16 Arrested After Father Lodge Complaint On…

Assam Logs 239 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

At least 91 Killed After Fuel Tanker Blast In Sierra Leone

As many as 17 patients were admitted to Covid-dedicated wards at the hospital. At least 11 patients succumbed to injuries and six have sustained minor or major injuries, stated reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and tweeted, “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

Also Read: Meghalaya Cabinet To Carve Out New District

You might also like
Assam

Two Guwahati artists, mistaken for child traffickers, lynched to death in Karbi…

National

Jaitley critical; Modi likely to visit AIIMS

National

Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Recovered In Manipur

Top Stories

Manipur’s Bala Devi, First Indian Woman Footballer To Score In Europe

Top Stories

India-Bangladesh Railway Line To Be Reopened After 55 Years

National

Bengaluru: 7 Dead Including Tamil Nadu MLA’s Son In Road Mishap