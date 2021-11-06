2nd Fire Break Out In Maharashtra Today

A fire broke out at Hansa Heritage building in Mumbai’s Kandivali on Saturday where a total of seven fire engines has been pressed into service to douse the flames, reported ANI.

So far, no casualty has been reported, and currently, seven fire engines are present at the spot for fire fighting operations.

Earlier today, a fire broke out in Ahmednagar District Hospital in Maharashtra. With this, 2 fire incidents took place in the state today.

As many as 17 patients were admitted to Covid-dedicated wards at the hospital. At least 11 patients succumbed to injuries and six have sustained minor or major injuries, stated reports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and tweeted, “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2021

