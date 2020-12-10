2nd Phase Of BTC Elections Conclude With 78 % Voter Turnout

The second phase of the Bodo Territorial Council’s (BTC) elections on Thursday saw over 78 per cent voter turnout amid clashes between BPF and UPPL supporters in Chirang district where police firing in the air was witnessed.

Till the closing of polls at 4.30 pm, 78.80 per cent of 10,23,404 voters exercised their franchise, sealing the future of 111 candidates for 19 constituencies spread across Kokrajhar and Chirang districts.

BTR is currently placed under the Governor’s rule.

The ruling government headed by Bodoland’s People Front Hagrama Mohilary is contesting for 37 seats this year and is no longer in coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Asom Gana Parishad.

Meanwhile, BJP is contesting for 26 seats and supporting independent candidates. On the other hand, United People’s Party Liberal also in alliance with BJP is contesting all 40 seats across eleven constituencies. Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) have allied for the polls and are contesting 20 seats. Gana Surakasha Party is fielding 35 candidates.