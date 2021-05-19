3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Guwahati

AssamGuwahati NewsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati Earthquake
0

An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude has struck in the Kamrup region on Wednesday evening.

This is the second earthquake to have hit the state during this week.

According to the data published by the National Centre for Seismology, tremors of 30km deep were felt at 5.55 pm with the epicentre located at 27km WNW of Guwahati.

Related News

Climate Change Brings Havoc For Assam Tea

Assamese Short-Film ‘Xogun’ To Be Screened At…

‘Black Fungus’ Declared An Epidemic In Rajasthan

Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines Effective Against Indian-Variant…

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on:19-05-2021, 17:55:49 IST, Lat:26.22 N & Long: 91.47 E, Depth: 30 Km, Region: Kamrup, Assam,” NCS tweeted today.

Also Read: 3.8 Mag Earthquake Hits Central Assam, Fifth In Ten Days

Frequent earthquakes have been creating a panic-like situation among citizens of the state.

Notably, most of these minor tremors are felt in central Assam.

On Tuesday evening, a quake of 3.8 magnitude struck 34km from Tezpur at 5.33 pm.

Earlier last week four minor earthquakes were recorded in Assam, of which three took place in Sonitpur and an earthquake in Nagaon.

Last month on April 28, a powerful tremor measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Assam. Nearly 12 aftershocks were recorded in the hours after the first quake shook up the region.

The earthquake originated in Tezpur in Assam and tremors were felt even in North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast.

Also Read: Climate Change Brings Havoc For Assam Tea
You might also like
Assam

Sonowal Asks APGCL To Commission NRPP BY May-end

Sports

Women’s Hockey World Cup : India thrashes Italy 3-0 to proceed to the quarterfinals

Top Stories

Farmers Hold Meet After Amit Shah Reaches Out

Assam

Guwahati: 8th APBN Jawan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Top Stories

Hajela:Main villain for BJP

Assam

CM Sarbananda Sonowal reviews status of welfare schemes in Assam’s tea garden areas

Comments
Loading...