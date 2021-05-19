An earthquake of 3.2 magnitude has struck in the Kamrup region on Wednesday evening.

This is the second earthquake to have hit the state during this week.

According to the data published by the National Centre for Seismology, tremors of 30km deep were felt at 5.55 pm with the epicentre located at 27km WNW of Guwahati.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on:19-05-2021, 17:55:49 IST, Lat:26.22 N & Long: 91.47 E, Depth: 30 Km, Region: Kamrup, Assam,” NCS tweeted today.

Frequent earthquakes have been creating a panic-like situation among citizens of the state.

Notably, most of these minor tremors are felt in central Assam.

On Tuesday evening, a quake of 3.8 magnitude struck 34km from Tezpur at 5.33 pm.

Earlier last week four minor earthquakes were recorded in Assam, of which three took place in Sonitpur and an earthquake in Nagaon.

Last month on April 28, a powerful tremor measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Assam. Nearly 12 aftershocks were recorded in the hours after the first quake shook up the region.

The earthquake originated in Tezpur in Assam and tremors were felt even in North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast.

