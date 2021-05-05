3.5 Mag Earthquake Jolts Sonitpur In Assam

A minor earthquake jolted Sonitpur in Assam on Wednesday evening.

According to the data by National Center for Seismology, minor tremors of 3.6 magnitude and 27km deep were felt 40 km West of Tezpur in Sonitpur district at 7.22 pm today.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 05-05-2021, 19:22:12 IST, Lat: 26.68 & Long: 92.39, Depth: 27 Km ,Location: Sonitpur, Assam,” NCS tweeted.

Recently on April 28 an earthquake of 6.7 magnitude struck the state with its epicentre near Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur, followed by atleast 10 or more aftershocks of which seven were reported from the district.