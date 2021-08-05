3.79 lakh Anganwadi Centres Lack Toilet Facility: Smriti Irani

About 3.79 lakh Anganwadi centres do not have toilet facilities while 1.88 lakh lack drinking water facilities, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said on Thursday in Rajya Sabha.

According to the information shared by Irani in a written reply, a total of 13,87,432 Anganwadi centres (AWCs) are operational in the country.

Of the 13,84,997 (AWCs) whose figures are available, 10,05,257 have toilet facilities while 11,96,458 have drinking water facilities, the data showed.

Thus, a total of 3,79,740 AWCs do not have toilet facilities, while 1,88,539 of them lack drinking water facilities.

Irani also said during the financial year 2019-20, a total of 2.25 lakh Severe Acute Malnourished (SAM) children received treatment at 1,072 Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs). The respective numbers for 2020-21 were 1.04 lakh sick SAM children at 1,073 NRCs.

NRCs are operational at public health facilities to exclusively cater to the under-five sick Severe Acute Malnourished (SAM) children who are admitted for clinical management of their medical complications along with nutritional management.