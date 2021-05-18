3.8 Mag Earthquake Hits Central Assam, Fifth In Ten Days

Another earthquake of 3.8 magnitude struck Assam on Tuesday evening. This is the fifth earthquake in the last ten days.

The epicentre was centered around 34km from Tezpur at 5.33 pm today.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 18-05-2021, 17:33:00 IST, Lat: 26.72 & Long: 92.45, Depth: 19 Km, Location: 34km WNW of Tezpur, Assam”.

Earlier last week four minor earthquakes were recorded in Assam, of which three took place in Sonitpur and an earthquake in Nagaon.

Such minor earthquakes have started to create panic among the residents of the state especially in the district of Sonitpur.

Recently, on April 28, a powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Assam. Nearly 12 aftershocks were recorded in the hours after the first quake shook up the region.

The earthquake originated in Tezpur in Assam and tremors were felt even in North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast.

“The preliminary analysis shows that the events are located near to Kopili Fault closer to Himalayan Frontal Thrust (HFT). The area is seismically very active falling in the highest Seismic Hazard zone V associated with collisional tectonics where Indian plate sub-ducts beneath the Eurasian Plate,” an NCS report said about the earthquake.

“HFT, also known as the Main Frontal Thrust (MFT), is a geological fault along the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The Kopili Fault is a 300-km northwest-southeast trending fault from the Bhutan Himalaya to the Burmese arc,” an IE report stated.