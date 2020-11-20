3 Accused Get Pre-Arrest Bail For Attacking Journalist

In a shocking revelation, three of the four accused who attacked Asomiya Pratidin’s journalist Milan Mahanta were granted interim pre-arrest bail.

The order issued on November 18 by the Gauhati High Court before Justice Ajit Borthakur read, petitioners (the accused here) Abani Thakuria, Sanjay Thakuria and Biswajit Das prayed for granting pre-arrest bail, apprehending arrest in connection with Palashbari P.S. Case No. 515/2020 under Sections 341/324/325/392/34 of the IPC.

The three accused would be released on furnishing bail bond of Rs. 15,000.

However, the release is subjected to the following conditions:

1. That the petitioners no.1 and 3 shall appear before the Investigating Officer within 7 days and the petitioner no.2 shall appear before the Investigating Officer after his release from hospital;;

2. That the petitioners shall not hamper or tamper with the investigation in any manner; and

3. That the petitioners shall not, directly or indirectly, make any inducement, threat or promise to any person acquainted with the facts of the case so as to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the Court or to any police officer.

Prime accused Diganta Das was detained on November 16 by the Palashbari police officials.

Milan Mahanta who was tied to a light post and beaten up by the four accused for reporting on gambling activities in Guwahati’s Mirza on November 14.