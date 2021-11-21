3 Activists Of Lachit Sena Arrested For Extortion In Assam’s Bajali

Three activists of an organization were arrested in Assam’s Bajali district for their alleged involvement in an extortion case.

The arrestees were identified as Parag Das, Nisanta Das, and Kailash Roy.

The trio reportedly are members of Lachit Sena.

As per a report, they demanded Rs 20,000 from a group of masons at Pathasala on November 17. They were arrested based on the complaint by the masons, police said.

Meanwhile, the three accused were produced before the Bajali CJM court. They have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

