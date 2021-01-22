Top StoriesRegional

3 AK-56 Rifles, 2.3 Lakh Myanmar Currency Seized In Mizoram

By Pratidin Bureau
Acting on specific inputs, Assam Rifles troopers and officials of the Customs Departments on Friday jointly recovered and seized a cache of arms and ammunition from the jungles of Zote in Mizoram’s Champhai district

As per reports, the cache includes a bag with 3 AK-56 rifles, 3 empty magazines, a Myanmar sim card and cash of 2.3 lakh in Myanmar currency. They were seized just a before a deal was supposed to take place between a Myanmar national and an Indian national in a remote location along the India-Myanmar international border.

While the person from the Indian side was apprehended by the forces, the person from the Myanmar side somehow managed to escape upon getting alert about the presence of Indian forces.

The operation was carried out by troops of Assam Rifles’ Serchhip Battalion.

