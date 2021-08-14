3 Assam Fire Brigade Personnel Awarded With President’s Fire Service Medal

3 personnel of the Assam Fire Brigade honoured tomorrow with the President’s Fire Sevice Medal. They are Kumud Chandra Gogoi, Tapan Kumar Das and Jatin Chandra Saud.

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, 2021, 86 personnel have been awarded Fire Service Medals.

Out of these, the Fire Service Medal for Gallantry was awarded to 26 personnel for their respective acts of valour and gallantry.

On the occasion of Independence Day, every year, President’s Award is presented for Gallantry and distinguished services.

This year, President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to 10 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to 50 personnel for their respective distinguished and meritorious records of services.

In addition, 55 personnel were also awarded Home Guard & Civil Defence Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2021. Of these, President’s Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service were awarded to 05 personnel and 50 personnel respectively.