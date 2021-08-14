3 Assam Fire Brigade Personnel Awarded With President’s Fire Service Medal

AssamNationalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Personnel Fire Service Medal

3 personnel of the Assam Fire Brigade honoured tomorrow with the President’s Fire Sevice Medal. They are Kumud Chandra Gogoi, Tapan Kumar Das and Jatin Chandra Saud.

On the occasion of 75th  Independence Day, 2021, 86 personnel have been awarded Fire Service Medals.

Out of these, the Fire Service Medal for Gallantry was awarded to 26 personnel for their respective acts of valour and gallantry.

Related News

ULFA (I) Refrains From Declaring Independence Day This Year…

President Kovind Hosts Indian Contingent of Tokyo Olympics…

NSCN (IM) celebrated 75th Naga Independence Day At Its…

Assam Govt To Confer Special Medal To Martyred Police In…

On the occasion of Independence Day, every year, President’s Award is presented for Gallantry and distinguished services.

This year, President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to 10 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to 50 personnel for their respective distinguished and meritorious records of services.

In addition, 55 personnel were also awarded Home Guard & Civil Defence Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2021. Of these, President’s Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Distinguished Service and Home Guards and Civil Defence Medal for Meritorious Service were awarded to 05 personnel and 50 personnel respectively.

Also Read: President’s Medal Awarded To Four Assam Home Guards Personnel

You might also like
Assam

Eastern India to celebrate Vishwakarma Puja today

Assam

Assam IGP Gets Smart Policing Award 2019

National

Yes Bank founder arrested

National

Delhi Govt to Shut Markets Emerging as COVID Hotspots

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: 6 More Die on Friday

Assam

SHG women make 51 lakh masks in Assam