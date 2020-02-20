3 Asst. Directors Killed on the Sets of Kamal Haasan Film

Three assistant directors were killed on the sets of a Kamal Haasan film after a crane on which they were sitting on broke apart and crashed to the ground. The crane crashed on the shooting spot at EVP Film City near Chennai on the sets of Indian 2.

Nine others were injured in the incident.

According to a police official, the men were inside the box-like structure on top of the crane when it crashed. It appears they were working on lighting for the shoot. The incident happened at 9.30 pm on Wednesday, the police officer said.

The shooting of the sequel of the 1996 film Indian, Indian 2 was underway by Director Shankar but it’s not yet known whether the director was at the site when the crane came crashing down, said the police.

According to sources, Kamal Haasan was at another location inside the complex when the incident happened.

However, the actor termed the incident as cruel. “I lost three colleagues. More than my pain, the grief of their families would be immense. I share their sorrow. My deep condolences to them,” said Haasan.

Indian 2, an action thriller, is being seen as Kamal Haasan’s film that dabbles in politics. The Tamil Nadu assembly election is due next year.