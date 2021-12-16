3 Cases Of Covid-19 Detected From MNC Balika Mahavidyalaya

Three cases of Covid-19 were detected today at the Mahendra Narayan Choudhury (MNC) Balika Mahavidyalaya in Assam’s Nalbari district.

Two teachers and a student reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday in the institute.

Meanwhile, authorities have decided to shut down the institution for a week from December 16 to December 22.

