3 Cases Of Covid-19 Detected From MNC Balika Mahavidyalaya

Three cases of Covid-19 were detected today at the Mahendra Narayan Choudhury (MNC) Balika Mahavidyalaya in Assam’s Nalbari district.

Two teachers and a student reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday in the institute.

Meanwhile, authorities have decided to shut down the institution for a week from December 16 to December 22.

