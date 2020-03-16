3 COVID Test Centres for Assam: Himanta

Any individual suspected of having coronavirus (COVID-19) can be tested at three test centres in Assam, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

Earlier, the testing facilities were available at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Regional Medical Research Centre, Dibrugarh.

“To check any possibility of spread of COVID-19 in the state, the laboratory of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) got accredited as test centre. However, No confirmed case of COVID-19 has been found so far in Assam”, Sarma said.

Addressing a Press Conference at Janata Bhawan on the precautions being taken by Assam Govt against spreading of Coronavirus, Himanta Biswa Sarma said people who contact the hospital authorities and have been assessed as being at high risk of carrying the virus will be referred to the centres.

He also stated that sample collection centres had been set-up at Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital at Barpeta, Tezpur Medical College and Hospital and Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

The Assam Government has already taken all the necessary steps to deal with the deadly Coronavirus outbreak though not a single case has been detected in the state. The state government has formed a core committee and IAS Anurag Goel has been appointed as the nodal officer of the committee.