3 COVID Vaccines Are at Trials in India: PM Modi at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that three coronavirus vaccines are at different stages of testing in India and the government has a plan to ensure that a vaccine, when approved, reaches every Indian.

Addressing the nation on its 74th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said that three vaccines are in different stages of testing. When scientists give the go-ahead, we are ready with a plan for production. How the vaccine will reach every Indian in the least amount of time, we have a roadmap ready for that, said Modi.

He also announced a National Digital Health Mission to boost the health care system, and said every citizen would be given a health ID.

On the national digital health mission, PM Modi said: “Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this health card in your profile on a national scale. From the doctor’s appointment to the medication advised, everything will be available in your health profile.”

PM Modi delivered his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, where every invitee wore a mask.

This year’s celebration was held under severe restrictions because of the virus fight. Schoolchildren were not present and there were fewer invitees. Guests were seated at least six feet apart and distancing was also observed during the military drills.