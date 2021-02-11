3-Day Assam Assembly Session to Begin Today

The last session of the 14th Assam Assembly will begin on Thursday with a three-day schedule. The session will commence with Governor’s speech while Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will present the ‘Vote on Accounts Budget’ for the 2021-2022 fiscal on the second day.
The House will pass the Budget on February 13.
The Assam Cabinet held on Wednesday before the commencement of the budget session has come up with some major decision. Some of the decisions taken on the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal are:
- International athlete Hima Das will be appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police.
- Sportspersons representing Assam and India in international tournaments and championships such as Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and Olympics will be provided with government jobs.
- The CoM approved an amendment to the Integrated Sports Policy for the State providing for appointment to medal winners of Olympics, Asian Games, CWG (Class 1), and medal winners of World Championships senior (Class 2) officers.
- The CoM approved the Energy Conservation building code for the state. All commercial buildings will have to abide by these regulations.
- The CoM approved the extension of service benefits to 1,653 employees of Municipal Boards. All of them will be now contractual employees under UDD.
- Electricity bills to be exempted for 30 units for all citizens across the state starting from January 2021 to March 2021.
- A mini secretariat will be opened in Barak Valley with six departments: Personnel, R &DM, GAD, Agriculture, Fisheries, AH&V Dept.
- A new Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra will come up in Dibrugarh district.