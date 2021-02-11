3-Day Assam Assembly Session to Begin Today

The last session of the 14th Assam Assembly will begin on Thursday with a three-day schedule. The session will commence with Governor’s speech while Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will present the ‘Vote on Accounts Budget’ for the 2021-2022 fiscal on the second day.

The House will pass the Budget on February 13.

The Assam Cabinet held on Wednesday before the commencement of the budget session has come up with some major decision. Some of the decisions taken on the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal are: