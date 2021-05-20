3-day Assam Assembly Session to Begin Tomorrow

The first Assam Assembly session after the formation of the new government is all set to begin on Friday, May 21 with 50 percent attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The session summoned by Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi would be for three days. On the first day of the session, all the newly elected 126 MLAs will be administered the oath of secrecy. On the second day, May 22, the Governor would address the Assembly and on May 24, the concluding day of the three-day Assembly session, a motion of thanks for Governor’s speech has been scheduled.



AGP leader and 8-time MLA from Bongaigaon, Phani Bhushan Choudhury would be the pro-tem speaker for the Assam Assembly session. Choudhury was administered the oath of secrecy on Wednesday by Assam Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah in the absence of the Governor. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had designated Choudhury as the protem speaker.

In the recently concluded Assam elections 2021, BJP won 60 seats, Congress won 29, AIUDF 16, AGP won 9 seats, UPPL won 6, BPF won 4, CPI-M won 1 seat, and Akhil Gogoi and President of Raijor Dal won the Sibsagar seat. This is counted as Independent. This time there are a total of 14 Cabinet Ministers including CM Sarma. There are 6 new faces in the Assam Council of Ministers – Assam BJP President Ranjit Kumar Dass, Patacharkuchi MLA in charge of Panchayat and Rural Development, Public Health Engineering, Food & Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs, Bimal Bora, Tingkhong MLA who has been given the portfolios of Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Power and Sports and Youth Affairs, Dr Ranoj Pegu, Dhemaji MLA in charge of Education and Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes- non-BTC, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Chapaguri MLA in charge of Handloom & Textile, Soil Conservation, Welfare of Plain Tribe & Backward Classes, Ashok Singhal, Bilasipara East MLA in charge of Guwahati Development, urban Development, Irrigation and veteran politician from Golaghat, Ajanta Neog in charge of Finance and Social Welfare.

