3-Day Mizoram Assembly Session From Today

Three-day Assembly session has commenced in Mizoram from today.

A detailed programme was chalked out as per which the session will last for three days till September 9, Assembly Secretary H. Lalrinawma said that in a recent meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo.

As per reports, two Government bills — the Mizoram Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Mizoram Agricultural Land Leasing Bill, 2021 will be tabled during the session.

The Assembly Secretariat has received around 258 starred questions which are to be answered during the session.

Besides, 227 unstarred questions have also been accepted.