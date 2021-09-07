NationalTop Stories

3-Day Mizoram Assembly Session From Today

By Pratidin Bureau

Three-day Assembly session has commenced in Mizoram from today.

A detailed programme was chalked out as per which the session will last for three days till September 9, Assembly Secretary H. Lalrinawma said that in a recent meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo.

As per reports, two Government bills — the Mizoram Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Mizoram Agricultural Land Leasing Bill, 2021 will be tabled during the session.

Related News

APCC Demands Assam Govt To Provide Relief Package For Paper…

Locals of Deepor Beel Seek Realignment of Railway Tracks

Gauhati High Court Denies Bail To Kidney Racket Prime…

Heroin Worth Rs 19.60 Lakh Seized In Mizoram, 4 Held…

The Assembly Secretariat has received around 258 starred questions which are to be answered during the session.

Besides, 227 unstarred questions have also been accepted.

You might also like
Assam

Curfew Reimposed in Shillong

National

COVID-19: Over 62,000 Cases Reported in 24 Hrs in India

Assam

Foreign-made cigarettes seized in Manipur

Assam

Bharat Ratna: Tej Hazarika Expresses Gratitude

Entertainment

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar feature on Forbes highest paid entertainers list

Assam

RP Sharma in all likelihood to join INC