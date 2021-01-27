3-day Sankardeva Mahotsav to be Held from Jan 29

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Sankardeva Mahotsav
60

The three-day Sankardeva Mahotsav will be held from January 29 at Batadrawa under the aegis of Madhav Sanskriti Trust in association with Shri Shri Batadrawa Than Managing Committee.

Thousands of visitors from across the state and outside are expecting to visit the Mahotsav including artists, litterateur and researchers to be held on January 29, 30 and 31.

The opening ceremony will be held at Khagen Mahanta auditorium at Batadrawa and simultaneously at the same time at Aaiveti Salguri Satra, Vetiyani Noruwa Satra, Noruwa Kuji Satra, Noruwa Bali Satra, Auniati Satra and Aailakhi Than.

The festival is seen as an attempt to build, promote and propagate the works of Shrimanta Sankardeva. The cultural program will be performedby group of artists who have participated in the online workshops representing each of the 33 districts of the state.

The festivals mission is to bring the birth place of Shrimanta Sankardeva to bring to light at an international level.

Among the programs to be held during the festival are an art exhibition, cultural evening, seminarS on Shrimanta Sankardeva dance, etc.  

