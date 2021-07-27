3-Day State Mourning Declared in Respect of Assam Police Martyrs

By Pratidin Bureau on July 27, 2021

The Assam government has declared three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the martyrs of Assam Police who lost their lives during the violent clash that broke out along the Assam-Mizoram border on Monday.

Six Assam police personnel have laid their lives during the clash, including one civilian at Lailapur in Cachar district along the Assam-Mizoram border.

The Assam government, as a mark of respect to the martyrs, has declared three-day state mourning with effect from July 27. The National Flag will be flown half-mast during this period and there will be no public entertainment during these three days.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma landed at Silchar on Tuesday and took stock of the health condition of the injured police personnel and also paid tributes to the martyrs at Silchar SP office. He also condemned the incident saying that it was very unfortunate that such an incident took place.

